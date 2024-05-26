Amendment killing nationally legal cannabis makes it into House farm bill

This is what the MAGAt House Republicans are doing. Rather than passing policies that foster wellbeing, they are creating more chaos in a Congress already barely functional. Marijuana an issue from decades ago is being reintroduced by two MAGAts, Mary Miller, representing the 15th District of Illinois, and Doug LaMalfa, representing California’s 1st District. The Republicans are going to create hundreds of hours of wasted Congressional time as this resurrected issue if fought out again. I live in a state where marijuana has been legal for decades. It is a non-issue, no one talks about it, it causes fewer problems than alcohol, and people who use it just get on with their lives.

Markus Schreiber Credit: Associated Press

A ban on intoxicating hemp products has made it into the House version of the farm bill.

If the amendment makes it through a polarized House and divided Congress, it would end America’s brief experiment with nationally legal cannabis.

The language added to the House version of the farm bill by Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) in effect repeals a sweeping legal change passed by an all-Republican coalition in 2018’s farm bill.

That previous bill made it far easier for American farmers to grow nonintoxicating varieties of cannabis, defined in the statute as “hemp,” for industrial and medical use.

But vagueness in the law’s wording, combined with the fact that intoxicating and nonintoxicating varieties of cannabis (“hemp” and “marijuana,” respectively) are functionally the same plant, allowed the evolution over the past six years of something not seen in America since the Gilded Age: a thriving market in universally available and largely unregulated cannabis products, as The Hill reported.

