Poll: States With Strict Abortion Bans Are Driving Young Workers Away

I told you this would happen, and it is. We are seeing the population of the United States sort itself in accordance with the Great Schism Trend. Conservatives in significant numbers are moving to Red States so they can be around people who agree with their sense of resentment, victimization, racism, and views on abortion, education, and libraries. Young people and young couples, in contrast are moving to Blue States, as this poll and article describe. What this is also doing is creating a growing disparity in the intellectual levels of Red and Blue States. Blue States are getting smarter and better educated. Red states are getting less intelligent and less educated. This is all part of the growing reality that we are becoming two countries in a single nation, and I think this has growing implications for a change in how our government will operate in the future.

People gather to protest the Supreme Courts 6-3 decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization at Washington Square Park on June 24, 2022, in New York City.

Credit: Michael M Santiago / Getty

A new poll demonstrates that young people across the U.S. are less inclined to live in and accept employment in states that have restrictive policies on abortion.

The CNBC + Generation Lab Youth Poll, conducted from April 26 to May 2, examined the viewpoints of respondents between the ages of 18 and 34. Among a number of issues, the survey asked young Americans how their living choices and employment selection — including where they would seek or accept employment opportunities — are affected by abortion accessibility.

Asked about whether they’d want to live in a state that bans abortions, the poll found that a majority (62 percent) would “probably” or “definitely” not choose to do so. Just 39 percent said that they “probably” or “definitely” would live in such a state.

The prospects of employment could change these individuals’ […]