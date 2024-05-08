Aid Groups Warn of “Bloodbath” After Israeli Forces Seize Rafah Crossing

I do not in any way excuse or defend the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas. They are war crimes. But I do not think what they have done compares with the genocide of Muslim women and children being carried out by the Israelis. How is it possible that Jewish men, many of whose forebearers were murdered by Hitler’s Nazis, could participate in such mass murder? To get the answer to that question watch my podcast Consciousness, Authoritarianism, and Political Violence, which will air this Friday afternoon on YouTube

People inspect destroyed houses following Israeli attacks in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.

Credit: Rizek Abdeljawad / Xinhua / ZUMA

Israeli forces announced on Tuesday that they had seized control of the Rafah border crossing, a vital passageway for transporting aid into Gaza, prompting intense condemnation from international aid groups warning that the humanitarian crisis would be significantly exacerbated.

The incursion into Rafah comes a day after White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that President Biden “doesn’t want to see operations in Rafah that put at greater risk the more than a million people that are seeking refuge there,” On Sunday, Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme, said on NBC’s Meet the Press that the “full-blown famine” in Gaza’s north was quickly “moving its way south.”

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been staunch about plans to invade Rafah, has openly defied these warnings. He said last week that the incursion would occur “with or without a deal” to free the hostages or enact a ceasefire, […]