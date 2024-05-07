Stranded in the ER, Seniors Await Hospital Care and Suffer Avoidable Harm

The inferiority of the American Illness Profit System becomes clearer day-by-day, here is just the latest in an endless sequence of reports showing a factual basis proving its inferiority. Yet nothing happens in Congress to correct any of this because the Congress members are so corrupt, and in the pocket of the corporations that control health care in this country. The only thing that is going to change this is how you vote in what may be the last real election in which you will ever be able to vote.

Senior age patient Credit: Getty

Every day, the scene plays out in hospitals across America: Older men and women lie on gurneys in emergency room corridors moaning or suffering silently as harried medical staff attend to crises.

Even when physicians determine these patients need to be admitted to the hospital, they often wait for hours — sometimes more than a day — in the ER in pain and discomfort, not getting enough food or water, not moving around, not being helped to the bathroom, and not getting the kind of care doctors deem necessary.

“You walk through ER hallways, and they’re lined from end to end with patients on stretchers in various states of distress calling out for help, including a number of older patients,” said Hashem Zikry, an emergency medicine physician at UCLA Health.

Physicians who staff emergency rooms say this problem, known as ER boarding, is as bad as it’s ever been — even worse than during the first years of the covid-19 pandemic, when hospitals filled with […]