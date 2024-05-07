Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, May 7th, 2024

More women are working now than at any time in U.S. history

Stephan:  

This is good news and bad news. Women who want a job are working. But because the United States has such appallingly poor child care as a society that many working women have a very hard time getting child care for their kids.  As a culture we just can’t seem to make fostering wellbeing important.

More working-age women are employed than ever before in U.S. history, according to Friday’s jobs report.

Why it matters: The rise in flexible work arrangements is likely helping, in addition to the strong labor market.

  • The increase in women working also likely contributed to the recent strength in household spending, Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, writes in a note.

Zoom in: The employment numbers — technically the employment-to-population ratio — include part-time workers. So it would include women who want to work full-time but can’t due to child care issues.

  • Women overall are working less now than in 2019, as ADP research found earlier this year.
  • Much of the improvement was driven by college-educated women (those are the ones who can work remotely) with children under 3, Diane Swonk, chief economist of KPMG said in a post on X Friday.

The bottom line: “Moral of the story. Women are working and caring for their families, but a crisis in childcare is making it harder for them to stay at work,” Swonk posted. “This could snowball and cause another setback in the pay gap between women […]

