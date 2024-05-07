How Trumpism has pushed a fringe charismatic theology into the mainstream

The New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) movement is the religious side of christofascism with TCP Republicanism the political side, and this report explains how this form of fascism was engendered by Trump. The democracy we have enjoyed in the United States, with its separation of church and state, has been deeply wounded already by this movement. If you want the country you grew up in to survive you better vote only for Democrats. They are far from perfect but they support democracy, and christofascism does not. It is that simple.

This past month, a group of self-styled American Christian prophets released an urgent word from God on YouTube about an impending Islamic uprising in the U.S. Pointing to pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses, they declared that an “insurrection is forming that is like unto the communist takeover in Russia. … This is not only about bringing a Palestinian state to the Middle East but an Islamic state to North America and other nations.”

The good news, according to these prophets, is that God also says, “If the church repents, I will relent. I will protect your nations.”

If this God-speaking-through-prophets-and-warning-nations-about-other-religions business sounds fringy and oddball in modern Christianity, it once was. But such prophecies and these prophets are rapidly redefining mainstream American evangelical theology, practice and politics. They are affiliated with a movement called the New Apostolic Reformation, a set of leadership networks whose leaders call themselves modern-day apostles and prophets and believe they are commissioned by God to take over the world.

This NAR movement runs like a golden thread through recent flashpoints of evangelical Christian support for Donald Trump, Christian nationalism and […]