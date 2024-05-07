A decade later, Flint’s water crisis continues

Do you remember the water crisis in Flint, Michigan? Well, it is still going on, and is as racist as ever. There are two takeaways here. One is the racism, America remains a deeply racist country. Two is that the water crisis from old lead piping remains a crisis throughout the older towns and cities all over the country. If you live in such a community I suggest you have a nongovernmental laboratory test your water.

At the edge of Saginaw Street, a hand-painted sign is etched into a deserted storefront. “Please help, God. Clean-up Flint.”

Behind it, the block tells the story of a city 10 years removed from the start of one of the nation’s largest environmental crises.

Empty lot. Charred two-story home. Empty lot. Abandoned house with the message “All Copper GONE,” across boarded-up windows.

John Ishmael Taylor, 44, was born in this ZIP code, 48503, and he’s seen firsthand the neglect of the place he loves, one he hopes will be reborn for his young children.

“The water crisis, no more jobs, the violence,” Taylor said, has left Flint like a “ghost town — a ghost town with a whole bunch of people still here.”

Over the past decade, Flint’s water crisis has revealed how government failures at every level could effectively kill a city while opening the country’s eyes to how an environmental crisis could wreak havoc on all facets of life, make people sick, destroy a public school system, and kill jobs.

Four years after Flint residents reached the largest civil settlement agreement in Michigan history, Taylor and […]