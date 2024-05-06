Report: Taxing Fossil Fuel Extraction Could Raise Nearly $1 Trillion for Climate Aid

I picked this article because I think it raises a very pertinent issue that needs international attention. The carbon industries through corruption of politicians and scams have avoided taking responsibility let alone paying for the damage they are doing to the matrix of life. They should be held responsible and should pay for damages out of profits without raising prices. Will it happen? We’ll see, and that will show us how corrupt the whole system is.

Flooding in Dhaka, Bangladfesh Credit: Syed Mahabubul Kader / Zuma

A new tax on fossil fuel companies based in the world’s richest countries could raise hundreds of billions of dollars to help the most vulnerable nations cope with the escalating climate crisis, according to a report.

The Climate Damages Tax report, published on Monday, calculates that an additional tax on fossil fuel majors based in the wealthiest Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries could raise $720 billion by the end of the decade.

The authors say a new extraction levy could boost the loss and damage fund to help vulnerable countries cope with the worst effects of climate breakdown that was agreed at the Cop28 summit in Dubai—a hard-won victory by developing countries that they hope will signal a commitment by developed, polluting nations to provide financial support for some of the destruction already under way.

David Hillman, the director of the Stamp Out Poverty campaign and co-author of the report, said it “demonstrates that the richest, most economically powerful countries, […]