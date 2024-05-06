North Carolina Map Shows Where State Could Be Underwater From Sea Level Rise

Here is the latest from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration concerning what is likely to happen to North Carolina as climate change continues. It is going to produce massive change in the state, displace large numbers of people, and cause enormous negative economic impacts. This is going to be replicated from Florida to Maine, and we are not doing anywhere enough to prepare for it.

An interactive map shows how parts of North Carolina could be submerged in water as sea levels rise due to the effects of climate change.

The state faces particular risks because of its barrier islands, known as the Outer Banks, its extensive coastline and its low elevation.

The map by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration allows users to see how different parts of the United States would be affected if sea levels rose by various amounts.

The map also allows users to click on certain streets and landmarks and view a projected image of how they would look if partially underwater.

The United Nations‘ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projects that by the year 2100, global sea levels will have risen by between 0.95 and 3.61 feet. However, it notes that a rise of around 6.6 feet “cannot be ruled out.”

If sea levels rose by just 3 feet, parts of North Carolina’s barrier islands and coastal areas would be encroached by water, according to projections by the NOAA.

If sea levels were to rise to 6 feet, nearly the entire counties of Dare, Hyde and […]