‘Everything’s on fire’: Inside the nation’s failure to safeguard toxic pipelines

Another report on the corruption and scams of the carbon industries which always place profit above the wellbeing of the people and communities impacted by their work. These reports, one after another — SR has been covering them for years — all tell the same story: Greed for profit ends in environmental catastrophes. Trump was a disaster in this area, and Biden is not much better. The fact is in the United States the entire system is designed for the benefit of corporate profit not the protection of American citizens.

The destruction caused by a pipeline explosion can be catastrophic, both in the blast zone and in areas contaminated by exposure to volatile petrochemicals. Credit: Ohio EPA photo obtained by Ohio Sierra Club through open records request

The inspectors warned for months that the construction crew was burying the pipeline on unstable ground. In at least a dozen reports, they described soupy soil, landslides and failed efforts to contain runoff. But the crew kept working as the problems mounted. The Revolution ethane pipeline had to get built.

In September 2018, just below a neighborhood outside Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, the muddy hillside gave way. The landslide severed the pipe, and the dense gas inside erupted into a roaring inferno.

The blaze incinerated a house. The family inside escaped with just the clothes they were wearing and one of their dogs. Their other pets, a dog and several cats, died in the fire.

Karen Gdula, who lives nearby on Ivy Lane, raced through the neighborhood […]