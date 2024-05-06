CPJ condemns Israeli vote to shut down Al-Jazeera; warns of alarming precedent

Fascism is arising in countries around the world, and Israel, under Netanyahu, has joined the trend. As a country it is also, in my view a nation guilty of crimes against humanity. I am not the only one with this view as polls show. Israel is becoming a pariah nation, and now it is sabotaging journalism, a classic fascist move. I also think Biden has handled this war very badly, and it may cost him the election because with 18 to 24 year old voters Trump leads him by 11 points. What I think will actually happen is that this cohort just won’t vote or vote for a third party. Either way it may cost Biden the election, and America its democracy.

BEIRUT, LEBANON — The Committee to Protect Journalists condemns the Israeli cabinet’s decision to shut down Al-Jazeera’s operations in Israel and warns that the vote could set a dangerous precedent for other international media outlets working in Israel.

The cabinet vote on Sunday, announced by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X, came after Israel’s parliament passed a law on April 1 allowing the shutdown of a foreign channel’s broadcasts in Israel if the content is deemed to be a threat to the country’s security during the ongoing war. The shutdown took immediate effect, according to Al-Jazeera and multiple news reports. Al-Jazeera is funded by Qatar, which is mediating between Hamas and Israel.

“CPJ condemns the closure of Al-Jazeera’s office in Israel and the blocking of the channel’s websites,” said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna in New York. “This move sets an extremely alarming precedent for restricting international media outlets working in Israel. The Israeli cabinet must allow Al-Jazeera and all international media outlets to operate freely in Israel, especially during wartime.”

Al-Jazeera journalists have faced multiple threats, including intimidation, obstruction, injuries, arrests, and