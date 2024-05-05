Trump’s bombardment of dishonesty: Fact-checking 32 of his false claims to Time

Several readers wrote me to ask my views on the Time Magazine cover article about Trump, and I have seen commentators talking about it all day on various television channels. I read the interview, thought it was crap, and then found this CNN fact-check which shows it was just what I thought it was. It is indeed nothing but a sequence of 32 lies. Time Magazine should be ashamed of publishing such an interview. I don’t think Trump knows the truth. It is not so much that he is lying, it is that he is mentally ill; he is a psychopath. He doesn’t really live in reality. He lives in his fantasy world of being victimized, and of accomplishing things he does not, in fact, accomplish; being a hero when he is actually a criminal villain.

Washington, D.C.– Former President Donald Trump delivered a bombardment of dishonesty in his interviews with Time magazine.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, made at least 32 false claims in the two April interviews that Time released this week. His serial inaccuracy spanned a wide range of subjects, including the economy, abortion, the NATO military alliance, the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, his legal cases, his record as president and the 2020 election he has relentlessly lied about for more than three years.

Time published its own fact check of some of the 32 claims on Tuesday, when it released its cover story on Trump. Here is an in-depth CNN debunking.

Trump’s record as president

Terrorism during Trump’s presidency

Trump claimed that, during his presidency, “there was very little terrorism. We had none. I had four years of — we had no terrorism. We didn’t have a World Trade Center knocked down.”

Facts First: While it’s true, of course, that Trump’s presidency didn’t feature anything comparable to the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, his claim that “we had no terrorism” isn’t true. There were […]