Mandatory evacuations ordered in Texas after heavy rain and floods

This flooding in Texas, I think, should be taken as a warning as to what climate change is doing, and how it is going to get worse and worse. Texas under the Republicans is not preparing properly, but then nor is much of the rest of the country, particularly the Red States. It is a sad business to watch because it is going to cause so much misery, suffering, and death.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in parts of Texas, and residents in Harris County, home to Houston, were told to be ready to stay put for days after heavy rain caused flooding.

Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo, the county government’s top executive, declared a disaster Thursday.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered along the East Fork of the San Jacinto River, and residents were urged to leave before nightfall.

“What we’re going to see tonight and into the weekend will not be Hurricane Harvey, but we are going to see significant impacts,” Hidalgo said in a statement.

“At this time, folks in the impacted area should either prepare to stay where they are for the next 2-3 days or leave,” she said.

The American Red Cross of the Texas Gulf Coast opened shelters, and the National Weather Service warned drivers to beware, especially at night.

A section of U.S. Highway 59 in Polk was completely closed because of flooding Thursday, the state Transportation Department said. It warned drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”

More than 7 inches of rain had fallen in parts of Harris County by 11 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect for Houston until 7 p.m. Friday.

Heavy […]