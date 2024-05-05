Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Are electric vehicles safer than gas-powered cars? Maybe for the passengers—but not for everyone else.

Author:     Jingwen Hu
Source:     Live Science
Publication Date:     2 May 2024
 Link: Are electric vehicles safer than gas-powered cars? Maybe for the passengers—but not for everyone else.
Here is the best report I have found after considerable research on the safety of EVs. It is clearly an evolving technology, but moving in the right direction which, I think, is good news.

Crash test results, field injury data and injury claims suggest that EVs are better at protecting their occupants than conventional vehicles. Credit: DPA / Alamy

The future of automobiles is electric, but many people worry about the safety of today’s electric vehicles.

Public opinion about EV crash safety often hinges on a few high-profile fire incidents. Those safety concerns are arguably misplaced, and the actual safety of EVs is more nuanced.

I’ve researched vehicle safety for more than two decades, focusing on the biomechanics of impact injuries in motor vehicle crashes. Here’s my take on how well the current crop of EVs protects people:

The burning question

EVs and internal combustion vehicles undergo the same crash-testing procedures to evaluate their crashworthiness and occupant protection. These tests are conducted by the National Highway Safety Administration’s New Car Assessment Program and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

These analyses use crash test dummies representing midsize male and small female occupants to evaluate the risk of injuries. The tests can evaluate fire […]

