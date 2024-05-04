Why Florida banned a kind of meat that doesn’t really exist

More corruption of the political process. We are one of the most corrupt developed nations in the world, and this is yet another example of an existing industry trying to block an emerging technology in order to ensure its continuing profits even though it does damage to society’s wellbeing.

A piece of GOOD Meat’s cell-cultivated chicken cooks on a grill at the company’s California office in July 2023.

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

On Wednesday, Florida became the first US state to ban the production and sale of lab-grown, or “cell-cultivated” meat.

“Take your fake lab-grown meat elsewhere,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said before signing SB 1084 into law. “We’re not doing that in the state of Florida.”

Alabama is on the cusp of passing similar legislation.

Cell-cultivated meat is different from products made by companies like Impossible Foods that use plant ingredients to mimic meat. Instead, cell-cultivated meat is real meat, but made without slaughtering an animal. It’s produced by taking a small sample of animal cells and feeding them a mix of amino acids, sugars, salts, vitamins, and other ingredients for a few weeks until it grows into edible meat.

The Florida law’s lead sponsor, Republican state Rep. Danny Alvarez, had claimed the novel technology’s “unknowns are so great,” despite a multiyear review from the US Agriculture Department and US Food and Drug […]