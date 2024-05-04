Congressman Henry Cuellar in court accused of receiving $600,000 in bribes

More Congressional corruption, this time a Democrat Representative from the 28th District of Texas. This is the most corrupt Congress in our history as far as I can tell, and we keep voting these cretins into office. The problem is not just the corrupt politicians, it is the willfully ignorant American voters. That is the worst problem our democracy faces.

Democrat Representative from Texas 28th District Henry Cuellar: ‘Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas.’ Credit: Mark Schiefelbein / AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The US justice department on Friday accused the Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, of accepting about $600,000 in bribes in exchange for influencing policy in favor of Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank.

The Cuellars had made their first appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Houston by the afternoon, but it was not clear how they pleaded. Earlier, the congressman, who has represented a swath of Texas’s border with Mexico in the US House since 2005, issued a statement denying unspecified “allegations” against him.

“I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations. Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas,” Cuellar said.

He added that “I’m running for re-election and will win this November,” […]