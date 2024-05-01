How a Few Secret Donors Are Fueling the New Right-Wing Infrastructure

As a result of the rigging of the U.S. tax system by Republicans America has seen the rise of the oligarch, mostly fascist men who are actively and openly trying to take control of the government and end democracy. The story of the Bradley Impact Fund, recounted in this report, is one of the ways they are doing this. The only thing that will solve what I see as a major crisis trend, is a complete restructuring of the tax system. Will it happen? Only if you vote for Democrats and, then, contact the people you vote for demanding they redo the tax structure.

In early 2021, Stephen Miller—former White House senior adviser to Donald Trump and architect of the 45th president’s hopeful second-term mass deportation agenda—announced his next venture: America First Legal (AFL).

Paraded as “the long-awaited answer to the ACLU,” AFL fights for Trumpist values in the legal system. And the group is prolific: In its three years of existence, AFL has taken on more than 100 legal actions—between lawsuits filed, complaints lodged with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and court briefs written, according to the Washington Post.

While it has notably played a major role in stopping debt relief for Black farmers, Miller’s organization has been perhaps most famous for its aggressive publicity strategy of “lawfare.”

AFL targets so-called “woke” corporate and government programs, alleging employment discrimination against white, heterosexual men. It has challenged Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in higher education and supposed “radical transgender ideology” in school districts. Typically, after filing a suit or complaint, Miller makes the rounds of the right-wing media circuit and fundraises off the attention. “Bogus suits,” securities law expert Benjamin Edwards explained in the Daily Beast, seem designed for a nonlegal goal: to issue “press releases” so AFL can “recruit more […]