The meat industry’s war on wildlife

Under the Biden administration, and the Trump administration before that, and the Obama administration before that the Department of Agriculture which is the submissive servant of Big Agriculture, as it is called, has been destroying the earth’s matrix of life in America so you can eat steaks. It is a horrible policy mistake that has been going on for a generation and it is leaving the U.S. in a growing crisis as our ecosystem is torn apart by greedy agriculture corporations and individuals. What can you do? Stop eating mammals.

A red fox killed with a cyanide bomb. A gray wolf gunned down from an airplane. A jackrabbit caught in a neck snare. These are just a few of the 1.45 million animals poisoned, shot, and trapped last year by the euphemistically named Wildlife Services, a little-known but particularly brutal program of the US Department of Agriculture.

The program kills wildlife for many reasons, including poisoning birds to prevent them from striking airplanes and destroying beavers that sneak onto golf courses. But one of the primary purposes of the mostly taxpayer-funded $286 million program is to serve as the meat and dairy industries’ on-call pest control service.

“We were the hired gun of the livestock industry,” said Carter Niemeyer, who worked in Wildlife Services and related programs from 1975 to 2006. Niemeyer specialized in killing and trapping predators like coyotes and wolves that were suspected of killing farmed cattle and sheep.

Wildlife Services has also killed hundreds of endangered gray wolves, threatened grizzly bears, and highly endangered Mexican gray wolves, often at the behest of the […]