91% of Europe’s cities are looking to nature-based solutions to fight climate change

I have been looking at how The Great Schism Trend is affecting cities in the U.S. as the climate changes. The first thing that stands out is how poorly many urban centers in Red states are preparing for what is happening. The second thing that stood out for me was how poorly America is doing overall. You would think this would be a major topic of concern in Congress, but it is not. I do think the Biden administration is making a serious effort but it will only work if the House authorizes the money, and the House under TCP/Republican control is more a playground for spoiled ignorant brats than a real legislative body interested in fostering wellbeing. Then I started doing research on what is happening in Europe since it has been severely impacted by the increase in temperatures, and the population of Europe is overwhelmingly in cities. Here is what I found. They are taking it seriously, and using nature based strategies. Good news for them.

Credit: Laurent Cipriani / AP

Cities are home to a majority of Europe’s population and are particularly vulnerable to the consequences of climate change.

Europe’s cities are facing the impacts of climate change ever more regularly and severely. After 2023’s record summer heat, flooding and heatwaves, the need to invest in resilience has never been clearer.

A new report from the European Environment Agency (EEA) has taken stock of adaption across Europe’s urban centres, looking at what actions cities are taking and what is already working.

It finds that almost all European cities are using nature-based solutions as their tool of choice to improve resilience. Of the 19,000 climate action plans surveyed, 91 per cent included options like maintaining parks, urban forests or green roofs and facilitating natural water retention.

Not only are they “effective for cooling and water retention”, the report says, they also provide other benefits like more recreational spaces or a reduction in pollution.

Despite the uptake in nature-based solutions, however, the […]