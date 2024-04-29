QAnon Was Born Out of The Sex and Moral Panic That Took Down Backpage.com

Here is the best article I have seen on what I see as an alarming obsessive right-wing trend, the child sex trafficking conspiracies. Do you remember the conspiracy about Hillary and Bill Clinton running with other Democrats a child sex trafficking operation in the Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C., otherwise known as Pizzagate? I am not really sure why the United States is so vulnerable to this craziness. Partly, I think, it is the weaponization of misinformation on the internet; partly it is the fact that 54% of Americans can’t read past the 6th-grade level, and 43% can’t get past the 5th-grade level, which means half the American population can’t read and properly comprehend a story in The New York Times, or The Guardian, or The Atlantic Magazine. Partly, I think, it is a manifestation of the sexual insecurity and confusion of christofascism, and partly it is the decline in the quality of American journalism. It is a trend doing real damage to our democracy and social wellbeing.

Sex workers and their supporters protest a police raid on Oct. 25, 2016, in Minneapolis saying shutting down sites like Backpage.com exposes them to more risk. Credit: Fibonacci Blue

Americans adore a moral panic.

During the Red Scare, we believed that Soviet agents were everywhere, having secretly infiltrated all levels of society. In the 1950s, the U.S. government banned switchblades over unfounded fears that we were in the throes of “West Side Story”-style knife violence. The Satanic Panic convinced Americans of the 1980s that absurd claims of ritual abuse and sacrifice were somehow credible. Around the same time, there was “stranger danger” — which was debunked like other moral panics, but never went away entirely.

At any given time, America is moving in and out of some moral panic or another. Harm to children is a persistent theme. In recent years, however, our national obsession with these moral panics has consumed our politics. We’ve come to believe that sex trafficking rings are all around us. The driving force may come as a surprise: a […]