Mass Graves in Khan Yunis Reveal Unspeakable Horror of US-Backed Gaza Invasion

What I am seeing on college campuses today remains me more than anything of the anti-Vietnam war rallies of the of the late 60s early 70s. What Hamas did was a war crime, no question, but what Israel under Netanyahu has done is far worse. The way I see it Netanyahu like Trump, a fellow fascist, has destroyed his country’s reputation in the world, and it may take more than a generation for it to rebuild, if it ever does. These two men will go down in history as historically evil individuals. But Biden is not going to escape historical condemnation either. What the Israelis have done was done with weapons America gave them.

Palestinians in Khan Yunis have continued to unearth dead bodies in what is believed to be the largest mass grave in Gaza’s history, first discovered at Nasser Hospital last Saturday. The discovery comes two weeks after the Israeli military withdrew its troops from the southern city on April 7 after a three-month siege, leaving utter destruction in their wake.

The massacre site is teeming with rescuers in hazmat suits digging corpses out of the ground with primitive hand tools and digging trucks, while horrified survivors and family members stand there in fraught anticipation, waiting for a sign of their loved ones who have been missing for two or more months. A video taken by Motasem Mortaja, a Palestinian journalist in Khan Yunis, shows a grieving mother kneeling on the hospital grounds and embracing the body of her son, weeping. She is one of the fortunate ones, as most bodies remain unidentified. Of the nearly 400 bodies recovered so far, only 65 have been identified, the head of the Khan Yunis Civil Defense told Al Jazeera.

Hundreds of mothers have gathered daily at the hospital, looking for their children, moving from body to body. One woman told Al Jazeera, “I came here for the fifth day looking for […]