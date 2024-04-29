Cybersecurity Researchers Find a New Ransomware Threat – Be Careful Where You Upload Files

The internet is becoming an increasingly dangerous world, as this article describes. Why? Because governments have not really comprehended or been willing to develop regulatory approaches that do not impact freedom of speech but do hold people who misuse the net accountable. Personally, I suspect what is required is simply above the comprehension of members of the U.S. Congress or the Biden Administration.

Hacker over a screen with binary code. Credit: Shutterstock

You probably know better than to click on links that download unknown files onto your computer. It turns out that uploading files can get you into trouble, too.

Today’s web browsers are much more powerful than earlier generations of browsers. They’re able to manipulate data within both the browser and the computer’s local file system. Users can send and receive email, listen to music or watch a movie within a browser with the click of a button.

Unfortunately, these capabilities also mean that hackers can find clever ways to abuse the browsers to trick you into letting ransomware lock up your files when you think that you’re simply doing your usual tasks online.

I’m a computer scientist who studies cybersecurity. My colleagues and I have shown how hackers can gain access to your computer’s files via the File System Access Application Programming Interface (API), which enables web applications in modern browsers to interact with the users’ local file systems.

The threat applies to Google’s […]