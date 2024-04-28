With US Workers on the March, Southern States Take Aim at Unions

As this article describes, in the Southern Red states the Republicans are doing everything they can to undercut and stop unionization. It is part of The Great Schism Trend that is transforming the United States into two quite different countries. It surprises me that many hourly workers vote Republican because the Republican Party for decades has done everything it could to undermine unions. Many workers don’t seem to comprehend that the two things that created the middle class in America are the post-World War II veterans’ housing and education programs, and before and during that time the rise of the unions. If you look at the social outcome data it is very clear that if you work for an hourly wage and you want to improve your and your family’s wellbeing you want to join a union. If you live in a Red state though that may not be possible.

United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain, right, speaks as local organizers raise their fists at a UAW vote watch party on April 19, 2024 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

Since six Southern Republican governors last week showed “how scared they are” of the United Auto Workers’ U.S. organizing drive, Tennessee Volkswagen employees have voted to join the UAW while GOP policymakers across the region have ramped up attacks on unions.

The UAW launched “the largest organizing drive in modern American history” after securing improved contracts last year with a strike targeting the Big Three automakers—General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis. The ongoing campaign led to the “landslide” victory in Chattanooga last week, which union president Shawn Fain pointed to as proof that “you can’t win in the South” isn’t true.

The Tennessee win “is breaking the brains of Republicans in that region. They’re truly astonished that workers might not trust their corporate overlords with their working conditions, pay, health, and retirement,” Thom Hartmann wrote in a […]