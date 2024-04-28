‘Where are they supposed to sleep?’: US supreme court appears divided on key homelessness case

When I read this report what I thought about was: Have we become this debased and sad a country that we can’t even house the almost a million people who have nowhere to live, nowhere to sleep, except outdoors on the ground? And you will notice once again that Republican politicians are the ones trying to punish these people without doing anything to help them or improve American society’s wellbeing.

With Fruitdale Elementary School in the background, a homeless man adjusts his shoe at Fruitdale Park in Grants Pass, Oregon, Credit: Jenny Kane / AP

The debate over how US cities can respond to America’s spiraling homelessness crisis reached the supreme court this week, as justices heard arguments over the constitutionality of local laws used against unhoused people sleeping outside.

The justices on Monday considered a challenge to rulings from a California-based appeals court that found punishing people for sleeping outside when shelter space is lacking amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

The case stems from a 2019 camping ban enacted by city officials in Grants Pass, a small mountain town in Oregon where rents are rising and where there is just one overnight shelter for adults. Debra Blake, who had lost her job a decade earlier and was unhoused, was cited for illegal camping. After being convicted and fined, she soon joined other unhoused residents in suing the city.

The city has passed three ordinances that target sleeping and camping in public streets, alleyways and parks. Under those laws, violators can face fines […]