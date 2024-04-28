How the Trump trial is playing in Maga world: sublime indifference, collective shrug

I had the most informative email exchange this morning with a MAGAt, a man I have never met, who wrote to tell me I was being very unfair and biased against Trump. I was making him out to be a criminal. I responded by saying to him This is a man who is a convicted rapist, who has multiple fraudster convictions and is under indictment for 44 federal and 44 state felonies, including treason, and an attempted coup. What would you call him? He responded by saying it was all a scheme by Biden and the Democrats to make Trump look bad so that he, Biden, would win the election. I spent some time looking at conservative websites, and watching the Fox propaganda operation, and I realized that the Trump trials are another example of the Great Schism Trend. We have become two quite different countries, and I don’t quite see how we are going to go on. But I don’t see how to come apart either.
By the way, I also got an email from a reporter who has been in the courtroom who told me that apparently, because Trump is reported to wear diapers and doesn’t have control over either his bladder or his bowels, the smell in the courtroom is appalling. I did a Google on this and found a number of confirmatory reports from reliable sources. As much as I loathe Donald Trump it made me feel sorry for him. It must be extraordinarily stressful to try to maintain a facade of wellbeing when you are this disabled. Psychologically, ethically, and physically this man should never be president again, and yet millions of voters, as this article describes, just don’t get or care to get the reality of Trump.
In one America, he cuts a diminished, humbled figure during coverage that runs from morn till night. “He seems considerably older and he seems annoyed, resigned, maybe angry,” said broadcaster Rachel Maddow after seeing Donald Trump up close in court. “He seems like a man who is miserable to be here.”
But in the other America – that of Fox News, far-right podcasts and the Make America Great Again (Maga) base – the trial of the former president over a case involving a hush-money payment to an adult film performer is playing out very differently.
Here, anger at what is seen as political persecution meets with another emotion: sublime indifference. Barely a handful of Trump supporters bother to protest each day outside the court in New York, a Democratic stronghold. The trial receives less prominence in conservative media, which prefers to devote airtime to other national news including protests on university campuses against the war in Gaza.
He must not be going to doctors for his bowel problem. In this photo his attorneys seem to be holding themselves somewhat apart. I can’t begin to imagine what will happen if he’s in the same room with high ranking diplomats. Something is going to break.. It’s noticeable that there are no closeup photos of him with Magas.. are there?