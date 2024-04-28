How the Trump trial is playing in Maga world: sublime indifference, collective shrug

Stephan:

I had the most informative email exchange this morning with a MAGAt, a man I have never met, who wrote to tell me I was being very unfair and biased against Trump. I was making him out to be a criminal. I responded by saying to him This is a man who is a convicted rapist, who has multiple fraudster convictions and is under indictment for 44 federal and 44 state felonies, including treason, and an attempted coup. What would you call him? He responded by saying it was all a scheme by Biden and the Democrats to make Trump look bad so that he, Biden, would win the election. I spent some time looking at conservative websites, and watching the Fox propaganda operation, and I realized that the Trump trials are another example of the Great Schism Trend. We have become two quite different countries, and I don’t quite see how we are going to go on. But I don’t see how to come apart either.

By the way, I also got an email from a reporter who has been in the courtroom who told me that apparently, because Trump is reported to wear diapers and doesn’t have control over either his bladder or his bowels, the smell in the courtroom is appalling. I did a Google on this and found a number of confirmatory reports from reliable sources. As much as I loathe Donald Trump it made me feel sorry for him. It must be extraordinarily stressful to try to maintain a facade of wellbeing when you are this disabled. Psychologically, ethically, and physically this man should never be president again, and yet millions of voters, as this article describes, just don’t get or care to get the reality of Trump.