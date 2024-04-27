‘Doesn’t Care if Pregnant Women Live or Die’: Alito Slammed Over Emergency Abortion Remarks

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case centered on the question, can the federal government require states with strict abortion bans to allow physicians to perform abortions in emergency situations, specifically when the woman’s health, but not her life, is in danger?
The 1986 federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA), signed into law by Republican President Ronald Reagan, says it can. The State of Idaho on Wednesday argued it cannot.
U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, The Washington Post’s Kim Bellware reported, “made a clear delineation between Idaho law and what EMTALA provides.”
“In Idaho, doctors have to shut their eyes to everything except death,” Prelogar said, according to Bellware. “Whereas under EMTALA, you’re supposed to be thinking about things like, ‘Is she about to lose her fertility? Is her uterus going to become incredibly scarred because of the bleeding? Is she about to undergo the possibility of kidney failure?’ ”
Attorney Imani Gandy, an award-winning journalist and Editor-at-Large for Rewire News Group, highlighted an issue
This is what happens when you have lawyers practicing medicine. For some reason we allow legislators and Judges to practice medicine instead of physicians, and nurses. If you want to know why we have ended up in this perverse place is because these people have grabbed too much power -period.
In addition, this is why we need more than just attorneys on the Supreme Court. One profession should not be dominating two governmental bodies. If you actually had a mix of backgrounds in the legislature, with plumbers, carpenters, philosophers, farmers, social workers, etc….you wouldn’t have this mess. You may have a different mess, granted. But it wouldn’t be this mess and you would have real ideological diversity.
The male justices are not just POLITICAL hacks, they vote by their religious beliefs as well! I always thought that all justices viewed each case by whether it was within the limits of the Constitution legally, not politically or religiously, but constitutionally! Obviously, it has been noted especially while Scalia was alive that he was not an originalist (how dumb is that?) but he was bound by his religious beliefs! Shame on them. The only hope from this recent case review is that the 4 women will vote against Trump’s immunity and Roberts, to save his legacy like he did with the ACA, will also vote with the women and not only save his legacy but this democracy!