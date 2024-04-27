Kristi Noem: It’s a ‘tragedy’ not to force rape victims to give birth

South Dakota has a population in 2024 of just 858,469, less than a third of the population of Seattle, Washington, and they chose the loathsome TCP/Republican Kristi Noem, who recently garnered a lot of attention for shooting a puppy she said she “hated”, to be their governor. She also thinks women or girls who are raped or the victims of incest should be compelled to carry the baby to term. Tells you a lot about the people of South Dakota, I am sorry to say. I wouldn’t want to be a fertile woman or a pubescent girl living in that state. And I suspect OB/GYN physicians will be leaving the state for fear of being put in prison and losing their medical licenses. Just another Red State story, notable mostly because the governor is, herself, a woman. The Great Schism Trend particularly on the abortion issue is really splitting us into two countries.

TCP Republican Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota. Credit: CBS/screen grab

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), a possible vice presidential candidate, called rape and incest exceptions for abortion a “tragedy.”

While speaking to Dana Bash on CNN Sunday, Noem was asked if she supported her state’s law, which does not provide exceptions for rape, much like Arizona’s Civil War-era anti-abortion law.

“Our law today allows an exception to save the life of the mother, but the people in South Dakota will decide what their laws look like,” Noem explained.

“What do you think it should look like?” Bash pressed, but Noem dodged the question, saying she would enforce her state’s laws.

The CNN host pushed again for an answer.

“Do you think there should be exceptions for rape and incest, for example?” Bash asked.

“That’s what’s different, Dana, is that I’ve constantly looked, and we rely in South Dakota on the fact that I’m pro-life and we have a law that says that there is an exception for the life […]