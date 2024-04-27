Alabama lawmakers advance bill that could lead to prosecution of librarians

Yet another Great Schism Trend sad story about a declining Red State. Alabama already has a semi-literate population and awful social outcome data on everything from childcare to racism, and they are about to make things worse. They are attacking not just their public and school libraries, they are also threatening librarians. The result: greater illiteracy, greater ignorance, fewer librarians. Welcome to Alabama.

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA — Alabama lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that could see librarians prosecuted under the state’s obscenity law for providing “harmful” materials to minors, the latest in a wave of bills in Republican-led states targeting library content and decisions.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted 72-28 for the bill that now moves to the Alabama Senate. The legislation comes amid a soaring number of book challenges — often centered on LGBTQ content — and efforts in a number of states to ban drag queen story readings.

“This is an effort to protect children. It is not a Democrat bill. It’s not a Republican bill. It’s a people bill to try to protect children,” Republican Rep. Arnold Mooney, the bill’s sponsor, said during debate.

The Alabama bill removes the existing exemption for public libraries in the state’s obscenity law. It also expands the definition of prohibited sexual conduct to include any “sexual or gender oriented conduct” at K-12 public schools or public libraries that “exposes minors to persons […]