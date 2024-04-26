The “feminist” case against having sex for fun

A woman who told me she has been reading SR for 20 years sent me this article telling me, “You cover trends, but this is a trend I haven’t seen you say a word about, but I live in Texas and I see this trend blossoming everywhere.” I read the piece and did some research on it in the conservative media, and realized she is right. I find it hard to believe this kind of thinking is taking power amongst conservative women, but apparently it is.

Credit: Paige Vickers / Vox / Getty

In February, America’s most prominent conservative activist declared his opposition to having sex for fun.

In a post on X, the “anti-woke” crusader Christopher Rufo wrote, “‘Recreational sex’ is a large part of the reason we have so many single-mother households, which drives poverty, crime, and dysfunction. The point of sex is to create children—this is natural, normal, and good.”

Much gawking at Rufo’s grimly utilitarian take on sex ensued. Yet the firestorm largely ignored the woman whose anti-birth-control tirade had ignited it.

Rufo’s remarks were sparked by a video of a 2023 Heritage Foundation panel. In that clip, a bespectacled British woman details the supposed ravages of both oral contraception and the sexual culture that it birthed. She claims that the normalization of birth control has condemned women to higher rates of mental illness while offering them little in recompense beyond the freedom to endure “loveless and sometimes extremely degrading” […]