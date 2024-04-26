Alito complains ‘special’ Trump shouldn’t be ‘subject to criminal laws like anybody else’

I watched the reporting on Trump’s attorneys presenting his case for immunity. My main takeaway was the corruption and unethical quality of the conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Just start with Clarence Thomas not recusing himself in a trial over incidents in which is wife was a significant player. Or Samuel Alito’s comments. In my opinion, there is a desperate need to change the Supreme Court, both in terms of ethical standards, and tenure.

Corrupt christofascist Associate Justice Samuel Alito. Credit: Erin Schaff / AFP

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito complained Thursday about the concept that a “special” former officeholder like Donald Trump could be expected to be “subject to the criminal laws just like anybody else.”

Alito made the remarks to special counsel attorney Michael Dreeben during oral arguments in Trump’s presidential immunity appeal to the high court. Trump’s attorneys had argued the former president could not be charged with election interference because the office gave him immunity.

Dreeben, however, asserted Trump could be charged for trying to subvert the election.

“Well, Mr. Dreeben, do you really, I mean, the presidents have to make a lot of tough decisions about enforcing the law, and they have to make decisions about questions that are unsettled, and they have to make decisions based on the information that’s available,” Alito said.

“Do you really, did I understand you to say, well, you know, if he makes a mistake, he makes a mistake. He’s subject to […]