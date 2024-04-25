Tennessee legislators pass bill that would let teachers carry guns in schools

This is what we have come to in America. Once again we see guns considered more important than children. Instead of controlling weapons, we arm teachers. Can you imagine your fourth-grade teacher walking around the classroom you remember with a Glock or a Smith & Wesson on her hip, or bulging in her pocket? Maybe she’s gotten a shoulder holster. She couldn’t put it in her handbag because she would never get to it in time if someone came into the classroom with an AR-15. I asked my wife who for several decades was an elementary school teacher what she would do if she was asked to arm herself. Her answer was, “I would quit,” and I think a number of Tennessee teachers may make the same decision. Other states run by Republicans will replicate this stupidity, and public education already being severely sabotaged in Red states will be degraded further.

Gun reform activists protest to adopt Senate Bill, which would authorize teachers, principals, and school personnel to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: Seth Herald / Reuters

Lawmakers in Tennessee passed a measure Tuesday that would allow school staff to carry concealed handguns on school grounds, sending the bill to the governor a year after a shooter opened fire and killed six people at a Nashville school.

The Tennessee House cleared the legislation in a 68-28 vote. Four Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the measure. The state Senate, which is also controlled by the GOP, passed the measure earlier this month.

Republican state Rep. Ryan Williams on Tuesday said the bill would bolster school safety.

“I believe that this is a method by which we can do that, because what you’re doing is you’re creating a deterrent,” he said on the House floor.

Under the legislation, faculty and staff members who wish to carry a concealed handgun on school grounds would need to complete a minimum of 40 hours of […]