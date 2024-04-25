Public Health Finally Sees Incarceration as a Crisis. Abolition Is the Solution.

The United States has more people incarcerated than any other nation, over two million. Many are physically or psychologically ill. The American Gulag is a national shame. Finally, there is some awakening as to how awful this crisis has become. Maybe there is hope.

If jails, prisons and detention centers are death-making by nature, then it follows that the public’s health is ill served by continuing to invest in carceral structures that make people and their communities sick. Credit: Getty

In Body and Soul, a pathbreaking examination of the Black Panther Party’s abiding commitment to health activism, Alondra Nelson recounts how Bobby Seale, Huey Newton, and other party leaders came to prioritize the pursuit of health and healing as vital to their survival — in more ways than one. As the Panthers’ reputation for armed resistance to police violence and demands for a society that left no Black or poor people behind grew in the public eye, so did their criminalization, incarceration, surveillance and even death at the hands of state actors. Combined with disenchantment with the insufficient civil rights gains of the 1960s, evident in the enduring precarity of the so-called war on poverty, the party bolstered its focus on a key aspect of its platform: their people’s health. Serving the people, body […]