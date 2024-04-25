AI deepfakes threaten to upend global elections. No one can stop them.

Divyendra Singh Jadoun’s phone is ringing off the hook. Known as the “Indian Deepfaker,”Jadoun is famous for using artificial intelligence to create Bollywood sequences and TV commercials.
But as staggered voting in India’s election begins, Jadoun says hundreds of politicians have been clamoring for his services, with more than half asking for “unethical” things. Candidates asked him to fake audio of competitors making gaffes on the campaign trail or to superimpose challengers’ faces onto pornographic images. Some campaigns have requested low-quality fake videos of their own candidate, which could be released to cast doubt on any damning real videos that emerge during the election.
Jadoun, 31, says he declines jobs meant to defame or deceive. But he expects […]