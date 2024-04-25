AI deepfakes threaten to upend global elections. No one can stop them.

Yet another story of how AI is distorting American society, and damaging our democracy. We are destroying our ecosystems out of greed and now degrading our democracy with AI. You would think that this would be a defining moment for this issue less that 200 days before an election. Do you see or hear anyone in Congress bringing this up? No? Neither do I.

Divyendra Singh Jadoun, 31, a creator of deepfake content, poses against a green screen which he uses for generating videos using artificial intelligence in the deserts of Pushkar, India, on April 16. Credit: Saumya Khandelwal / The Washington Post

Divyendra Singh Jadoun’s phone is ringing off the hook. Known as the “Indian Deepfaker,”Jadoun is famous for using artificial intelligence to create Bollywood sequences and TV commercials.

But as staggered voting in India’s election begins, Jadoun says hundreds of politicians have been clamoring for his services, with more than half asking for “unethical” things. Candidates asked him to fake audio of competitors making gaffes on the campaign trail or to superimpose challengers’ faces onto pornographic images. Some campaigns have requested low-quality fake videos of their own candidate, which could be released to cast doubt on any damning real videos that emerge during the election.

Jadoun, 31, says he declines jobs meant to defame or deceive. But he expects […]