The world can cut plastic pollution by 80% by 2040, the UN says. Here’s how

Here is yet another example of how profit, no matter the damage it does is the defining priority of most of today’s human cultures. Here also is a possible solution to that damage. This, of course, is what the U.S. Congress ought to be working on, instead of the nonsense they now waste their time and our social wellbeing on.

People collecting plastic waste at Dandora dumpsite, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Credit: Simone Boccaccio / SOPA Images/ LightRocket / Getty

Countries could slash plastic pollution by 80% in less than two decades, according to a new report from the United Nations Environment Programme.

Plastic pollution is a scourge that affects every part of the world, from the Arctic, to the oceans and the air we breathe.

It’s even changing ecosystems. Scientists recently found rocks made from plastic on a remote Brazilian island, and there is now so much plastic swirling in parts of the Pacific Ocean that communities of coastal creatures are thriving on it, thousands of miles from their home.

The last few decades have seen plastic production levels soar, especially single-use plastic, and waste management systems have not kept pace. The world generated 139 million metric tons of single use plastic waste in 2021.

Global production of plastic is set to