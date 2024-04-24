Paedophiles create nude AI images of children to extort them, says charity

I have been tracking the trend of using AI to create fake porn that is used to humiliate or blackmail children, and sharing with you my outrage that the media is not properly covering this crisis, nor is the U.S. Congress even talking about it. This disgusting trend is going to affect an entire generation of children and is one of the many reasons I think parents should not allow children access to the internet. When I was a young boy, I went out in the morning and played with my friends, came back for lunch, and went out again coming back when the street lights came on and it was time for dinner. Or I walked to the library and read or borrowed books. Today most children from 3 to 4 in age on through their teens spend 4 to 6 hours a day staring at their phones or tablets, and it is having all kinds of negative social and psychological consequences. I think laws should be passed about doing things with AI like what is reported in this article (British by the way not an American source), and parents need to step up to control children’s access to social media.

According to the IWF, criminals are advising each other on how to use artificial intelligence to create images that can be used to extort pictures from children. Credit: Elise Amendola / AP

Paedophiles are being urged to use artificial intelligence to create nude images of children to extort more extreme material from them, according to a child abuse charity.

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) said a manual found on the dark web contained a section encouraging criminals to use “nudifying” tools to remove clothing from underwear shots sent by a child. The manipulated image could then be used against the child to blackmail them into sending more graphic content, the IWF said.

“This is the first evidence we have seen that perpetrators are advising and encouraging each other to use AI technology for these ends,” said the IWF.

The charity, which finds and removes child sexual abuse material online, warned last year of a rise in sextortion cases, where victims are manipulated into sending graphic images of themselves and are then threatened with the release of those images unless they hand over money. It also […]