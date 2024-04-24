No Soft Power Shake-Ups for Now

Here is well-conducted research on global leadership. For the seventh year in a row Germany receives the highest approval rating. That’s one thing that stood out for me. The other is that Biden is finally improving the world’s assessment of the U.S.. The third is how really poorly criminal Trump was rated by the other countries of the world.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden may not have fully restored the image of the U.S. abroad, but it is in better condition now than it was under his predecessor and likely rival in the November election.

A new Gallup report based on surveys in over 130 countries and territories shows that the median global approval rating of U.S. leadership stood at 41% in 2023, down from 45% during Biden’s first year in office but unchanged from his second.

Historically, the 41% approval rating is lower than all but one of the ratings under President Barack Obama but is higher than any of those under Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush.

Biden began his term with strong approval ratings that rivaled Obama’s when he first took office. Median approval of U.S. leadership stood at 49% until the often-criticized U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. The United States’ overall rating slipped after that, and Biden ended his first full year in office with a 45% global approval rating and a 33% disapproval rating.

Approval ratings declined further in Biden’s second year, and since then, median […]