Verified pro-Nazi X accounts flourish under Elon Mus

Two things stand out for me about this story, and the trend it represents, which is why I am putting it in SR. First, it is yet another story reporting Elon Musk’s lack of patriotism. I think his citizenship should be revoked, and he should not be allowed to do business in the U.S. Second, this is yet another account, one of hundreds describing the weaponization of lies by fascists. I don’t participate in social media, except there are several versions on SR Beth, my wonderful webmaster, posts on various sites — although not on X. But I think millions are influenced by what they read on social media and that ought to be realized and people made knowledgable that what they are frequently reading is crap whether liberal or fascist. I think this ought to be a training course in schools.

Policies that could apply to pro-Nazi content on X don’t appear to be applied consistently. Credit: Leila Register / NBC News; Getty / X

Elon Musk’s X is a thriving hub for Nazi support and propaganda, with paid subscribers sharing speeches by Adolf Hitler or content praising his genocidal regime.

NBC News found that at least 150 paid “Premium” subscriber X accounts and thousands of unpaid accounts have posted or amplified pro-Nazi content on X in recent months, often in apparent violation of X’s rules. The paid accounts posting the content all consistently posted antisemitic or pro-Nazi material. Examples included praise of Nazi soldiers, sharing of Nazi symbols and denials of the Holocaust.

The pro-Nazi content is not confined to the fringes of the platform. During one seven-day period in March, seven of the most widely shared pro-Nazi posts on X accrued 4.5 million views in total. One post with 1.9 million views promoted a false and long-debunked conspiracy theory that 6 million Jews did not die in […]