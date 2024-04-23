Universities Are Making Billions Gatekeeping Your Meds

College debt people know because they experience it, or know someone who does. But few seem to realize how the universities and the pharmaceutical industries are linked in greed. This is a part of the American Illness Profit System that few Americans seem to know about. This is also an aspect of the transition of universities in this country from education centers to profit operations.

Research universities, many of them public, have joined forces with pharmaceutical companies and Wall Street firms to fight new government efforts to curtail out-of-control drug prices, saying the regulations could stifle innovation.

But these universities are also likely concerned that drug-price reforms would hamper their profits. Case in point: the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has quietly reaped more than a billion dollars in payouts from Xtandi, a lifesaving cancer drug that it developed with the help of government funding and now costs U.S. patients $200,000 a year.

The university is among those working to block the government from lowering the cost of prescription drugs like Xtandi that have been developed with taxpayer money.

Since this first-of-its-kind prostate cancer drug was approved for use in 2012, UCLA has received $1.6 billion in royalty fees, patent income, and reimbursement payments thanks to its development of Xtandi, according to information obtained through the California Public Records Act by The Lever.

