Inside the bizarre Las Vegas conference where Trump-loving sheriffs, felons and conspiracy theorists vowed to form militias to patrol polling places and seize voting machines to stop Biden

I have been telling readers for years that sheriffs, an office that is a remnant of medieval England, should be eliminated countrywide because it is becoming a network of MAGAt christofascists with the powers of law enforcement. Here is an article that makes my point very clearly. These people are gearing up to create violence in November.

Mike Gannuscio (left) is running to be a sheriff in Mohave County, Nevada Credit: Daily Mail

A recent CSPOA conference in Las Vegas drew attention for its controversial mix of attendees, including felons, disgraced politicians and sheriffs

The event aimed to address extremism allegations within the group and outline plans for upcoming elections, such as investigating alleged voter fraud

Critics raised concerns about potential election interference and misinformation

A right-wing sheriffs’ group that challenges federal law held a bizarre rally in Las Vegas last week featuring felons and conspiracy theorists as the country’s presidential election is just months away.

The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, founded in 2011 by former Arizona sheriff Richard Mack, held its annual conference in Las Vegas last week at the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel conference center.

The group, known as CSPOA, teaches that elected sheriffs must ‘protect their citizens from the overreach of an out-of-control federal government’ by refusing to enforce any law they deem unconstitutional or ‘unjust.’

The right-wing ‘constitutional sheriffs,’ claim legal power in their jurisdictions that exceeds U.S. federal government and state authorities.

In particular, this time around, the organization […]