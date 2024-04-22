Scientists push new paradigm of animal consciousness, saying even insects may be sentient

I have been telling my readers for years about the Matrix of Consciousness, and that all living beings have a measure of consciousness (See SR Archive and search on “Science slowly Accepts the Matrix of Consciousness.) I used to have fellow scientists, including parapsychologists tell me I was nuts; I was just anthropomorphizing. Well, times have changed.

A cleaner Wrasse fish. Credit: cdascher / Getty / iStockphoto

Bees play by rolling wooden balls — apparently for fun. The cleaner wrasse fish appears to recognize its own visage in an underwater mirror. Octopuses seem to react to anesthetic drugs and will avoid settings where they likely experienced past pain.

All three of these discoveries came in the last five years — indications that the more scientists test animals, the more they find that many species may have inner lives and be sentient. A surprising range of creatures have shown evidence of conscious thought or experience, including insects, fish and some crustaceans.

That has prompted a group of top researchers on animal cognition to publish a new pronouncement that they hope will transform how scientists and society view — and care — for animals.

Nearly 40 researchers signed “The New York Declaration on Animal Consciousness,” which was first presented at a conference at New York University on Friday morning. […]