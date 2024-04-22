Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, April 22nd, 2024

Idaho Goes to the Supreme Court to Argue That Pregnant Women are Second-Class Citizens

Author:     Jordan Smith
Source:     The Interccept
Publication Date:     April 19 2024 | 7:00 a.m.
 Link: Idaho Goes to the Supreme Court to Argue That Pregnant Women are Second-Class Citizens
Stephan:  

America’s horrible illness profit system that passes for healthcare in this country is the worst and most expensive in the developed world. And, as this article describes, it has been made even worse in states where Republicans are in control, relegating pregnant women in those states to second-class status. Now the matter has gone to the Supreme Court. What do you think the Republican christofascist majority will decide? I don’t know how a woman likely to get pregnant lives in states like Idaho and Texas. It is potentially very dangerous.

A sign reading “My body, my choice” taped to a streetlight in front of the Idaho Capitol on May 3, 2022. 
Credit: Sarah A. Miller / Idaho Statesman / AP

In the early 1980s, doctors at Chicago’s Cook County Hospital faced an alarming trend: Thousands of patients from across the city were being transferred to the county facility, including patients whose conditions were unstable, making the transfers medically risky. Many patients ended up in the intensive care unit; others died.

Several years later, the New England Journal of Medicine published a study confirming that transfers had skyrocketed from roughly 1,300 in 1980 to nearly 7,000 in 1983. The study supported what doctors had observed, according to the Chicago Tribune: “that private hospitals in the area are shirking their duty to provide care to the needy.” Reviewing some 500 transfers from private medical facilities to the Cook County hospital over a one-month period, the study found that the vast majority of patients […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Albus Eddie on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 5:33 am

    Excellent framing of the history demonstrating that the devolution of our healthcare into the current form started under the Reagan administration as healthcare corporations first started dumping the uninsured into the public system to preserve profits, and then moved headlong into the cost shifting scam called “managed care”. EMTALA has been an essential safety net for millions over the decades. It will be interesting given that EMTALA is a Federal Law with clear guidelines, and a long history of jurisprudence, how the current conservative court will interpret what is clear language. Should the State win this it will open the doors to challenges at many levels further eroding what is left of a fragile system.

    Reply
  2. Sam Crespi on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 7:47 am

    Another example of red vs blue states. A sad story for those who are held captive by this.

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *