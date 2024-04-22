On my Seaview expedition, at sea diving every day in the Caribbean, I developed a relationship with an octopus, one might even call it a friendship. I have never forgotten our interactions, and it was one of the things that made me recognize the reality of the Matrix of Consciousness. Once humanity accepts the Matrix it is going to require a very profound revision in how we view, and interact, with the other beings in the Matrix. This is why I am so focused and place such emphasis on fostering wellbeing of every part of earth’s ecosystem.

Dr Norman says the sea creature should not be underestimated. Credit: ABC News / RTV

Octopus Paul may very well have psychic powers and an ability to predict the future.

Museum Victoria’s head of science, Dr Mark Norman, has been studying octopuses, squids, cuttlefishes and nautiluses – otherwise known as the cephalopods – for more than two decades.

While Dr Nornam admits to being an Octopus Paul sceptic, he says the sea creature should not be underestimated.

“They’re clever animals with big brains and they do amazing things,” he said.

“It’s very impressive what Paul has done and I don’t know if it’s psychic or not, but they’re animals that are capable of amazing things, so who can tell.

“I’m not going to burst other people’s bubbles because I don’t believe in it personally.”

Octopus Paul has become a World Cup sensation by correctly forecasting the results of Germany’s seven games in South Africa and finishing the tournament in style by predicting a Spanish victory in the final.

The eight-limbed mediterranean octopus would make his prediction by choosing between two containers of food […]