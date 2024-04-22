Do immigrants help or hurt the US economy? The answer might surprise you.

The TCP Republicans are so pathetically and nastily stupid about immigration. The facts are that our economy would be in shambles were it not for immigrants. Read some facts. Oh, and do I need to say every human being in the United States without exception is either an immigrant or the descendant of an immigrant?

Are immigrants a boon to the U.S. economy or a drag on it?

For urban centers that have experienced a surge of immigrants, the costs are staggering. For instance, the office of the mayor of New York predicted that the city will spend north of $12 billion through fiscal year 2025 to accommodate more than 100,000 migrants. But that’s a microcosm. The macro picture tells a different story.

The United States is experiencing a labor shortage, according to Dhaval Joshi, chief strategist at BCA Research, an economic analysis firm. Blame the pandemic. It led many older workers to retire early. Plus, an estimated 1.7 million native-born workers ages 25 to 55 have dropped out of the workforce since the pandemic. The surge of people who have immigrated to the U.S. legally or illegally since 2022 has helped fill those job vacancies. That’s helped stave off a recession.

“One important way to reduce inflation is to increase the production of goods and services,” says David Bier, associate director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank in Washington. […]