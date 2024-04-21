The lowly light bulb is the Biden administration’s latest climate-fighting tool

More good news from the Biden administration, this time from the Department of Energy. These small changes don’t get much attention, basically none on television, and very little in newspapers, but it is small things like changing the efficiency of light bulbs that can have big effects on the wellbeing of society. This is why I am always on the lookout for these small transitions.

Credit: Doug Jones / Portland Press Herald / Getty



The Department of Energy, or DOE, announced Friday that it’s strengthening energy efficiency requirements for light bulbs in U.S. markets, in a move anticipated to save Americans $27 billion on their utility bills over 30 years. The DOE estimates that the new standards will prevent 70 million metric tons of carbon from being emitted over 30 years — equivalent to the annual emissions of 9 million homes.

According to the new rule, light bulbs sold or imported after 2028 must have an efficiency level of at least 120 lumens per watt, almost triple the current minimum standard. Under the new standard, a light bulb as bright as an old-school 60-watt incandescent bulb would require no more than 6.5 watts of electricity.

The federal government has already once strengthened its efficiency standards under the Biden administration. Last year, the classic Edison-style incandescent bulb was almost entirely phased out. (That rule, which set the current efficiency standard of […]