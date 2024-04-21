‘Just Die’: Colorado Elections Chief Who Took on Trump Sees 600% Spike in Threats

This is why it is so important that the jurors in criminal Trump’s latest trial remain anonymous. MAGAt world goaded on by Fox Propaganda and other MAGAt media are already trying to rig the trial of their leader and, as this article describes, these people are violent and dangerous.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and former President Donald Trump

Credit: Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post / Getty and Joe Raedle / Getty

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, supported the unsuccessful effort to block former President Donald Trump from her state’s ballot — on the grounds that he had engaged in “insurrection” by inciting the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In return, she received an escalating torrent of abuse and violent threats.

In the seven months since Colorado residents first sued the state to keep Trump off the ballot, bringing Griswold in as a co-defendant, the number of serious threats leveled against Griswold increased more than 600 percent, according to data her office provided to Rolling Stone. The threats directed at Griswold spiked amid the high-profile Colorado court case designed to block Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment, which bars insurrectionists from holding office — an effort that was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier […]