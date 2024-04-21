GOP operative loses appeal of conviction for funneling Russian money to Trump campaign

Listen to Marjorie Taylor Greene and you can hear a sitting Republican Congress member openly spew Russian propaganda on the House floor and in her interviews. The TCP/Republican Party has become a band of agents in Putin’s attempt to influence the American election.

Jesse Benton Credit: Gage Skidmore

A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Republican operative who had been pardoned by Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court rejected an appeal by Jesse Benton, a former senior aide to Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul, of his November 2022 conviction for orchestrating a scheme to conceal a $100,000 donation from a Russian national to his GOP consulting firm — and pocketing most of it.

Russian businessman Roman Vasilenko wired the money under his own name to the consulting firm, but Benton kept $75,000 for himself and gave $25,000 under his name to the presidential campaign for Trump, who posed for a photo with Vasilenko. Benton then filed a false report with the Federal Election Commission to conceal the source of the funds, the court found.

The Trump campaign was not aware of the true source of that donation.

Benton had appealed the conviction, saying Trump’s 2020 pardon should […]