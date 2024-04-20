There’s a thriving Russian black market for Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals, with the tech being sent far beyond Ukraine

- Starlink terminals are being widely used by Russian forces in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- A shadowy black market is enabling this, despite Elon Musk’s attempts to limit their military use.
- Terminals are also being exported from Russia to countries like Sudan, via complex channels, it found.
Starlink terminals are being sold, shipped, and used in occupied Ukraine through a complex black market that also stretches as far as Sudan, The Wall Street Journal reported.
President Vladimir Putin’s forces are regularly using the technology, developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, to coordinate attacks in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, with the help of a complex informal network of black market sellers and Russian volunteers, the outlet reported.
The easy-to-activate hardware provided Ukraine with a boost early in Russia’s full-scale invasion, but according to the Journal, Putin’s forces have succeeded this year in bringing it to the battlefield at scale, despite […]