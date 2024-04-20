EDs Refused to Treat Pregnant Women, Leaving One to Miscarry in a Lobby Restroom

One woman miscarried in the restroom lobby of a Texas emergency department (ED) as front desk staff refused to admit her. Another woman learned that her fetus had no heartbeat at a Florida hospital, the day after a security guard turned her away from the facility. And in North Carolina, a woman gave birth in a car after an ED couldn’t offer an ultrasound. The baby later died.
Complaints that pregnant women were turned away from U.S. EDs spiked in 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, federal documents obtained by the AP revealed.
The cases raise alarms about the state of emergency pregnancy care in the U.S., especially in states that enacted strict abortion laws and sparked confusion around the treatment doctors can provide.
“It is shocking, it’s absolutely shocking,” said Amelia Huntsberger, MD, an ob/gyn in Oregon. “It is appalling that someone would show up to an emergency room and not receive […]
