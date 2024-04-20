Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, April 20th, 2024

EDs Refused to Treat Pregnant Women, Leaving One to Miscarry in a Lobby Restroom

This is what healthcare for pregnant women in Republican-controlled states has come to. I find it horrifying that the politicians, overwhelmingly White men with no medical training, would choose to treat the women in their states with this vicious absence of care. If I were a pregnant woman I would move to a Democrat-controlled state, at least for the duration of my pregnancy where I would be treated properly as a human being.

Catholic hospital Credit: David J. Phillip / AP Photo

One woman miscarried in the restroom lobby of a Texas emergency department (ED) as front desk staff refused to admit her. Another woman learned that her fetus had no heartbeat at a Florida hospital, the day after a security guard turned her away from the facility. And in North Carolina, a woman gave birth in a car after an ED couldn’t offer an ultrasound. The baby later died.

Complaints that pregnant women were turned away from U.S. EDs spiked in 2022 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned  Roe v. Wade, federal documents obtained by the AP revealed.

The cases raise alarms about the state of emergency pregnancy care in the U.S., especially in states that enacted strict abortion laws and sparked confusion around the treatment doctors can provide.

“It is shocking, it’s absolutely shocking,” said Amelia Huntsberger, MD, an ob/gyn in Oregon. “It is appalling that someone would show up to an emergency room and not receive […]

  1. Terri Quint on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 6:08 am

    The reality is that in ANY red state, so many aspects of life are inferior because of their unwillingness to spend the money on things that actually make life safer, cleaner, better, etc.
    Look at education in those states, health care, crime, pollution, modern development—-the list goes on and on. Republicans are in politics to help the corporations (so they, the politicians,) can be re-elected and give tax cuts to the wealthy. Those states are so backward and it’s so fraught with greed and a disregard for constituents, and yet, the voters still vote them in. As long as that continues, they will continue to be substandard states.

  2. sam crespi on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    Dark times! There have always been people who lack compassion. But the numbers have expanded to a level that’s beyond anything that came before. Watched a brief film clip on YouTube that showed Congress in session. It wasn’t violent, but it was obvious the House was ‘broken’. What really got to me this morning was hearing that citizens being called to jury duty were refusing out of fear.

