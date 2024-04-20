Criminalizing the Unhoused Costs More Than Housing Them

As I have been telling you for the 33 years I have been doing SR, of the options available in any situation fostering wellbeing is always the most efficient, most productive, most decent and, as this report confirms once again, the cheapest alternative. The fact that over and over American governance does not pick the option that fosters wellbeing is a measure of our society’s cruelty. We almost never foster wellbeing anymore which is why we are a culture in decline.

Homeless man. Credit: Adobe

As the cost of housing has exploded, so has the number of people experiencing homelessness. And unfortunately, instead of trying to house people, more states and cities are criminalizing people simply for lacking a safe place to sleep.

According to the National Homelessness Law Center, almost every state restricts the conduct of people experiencing homelessness. In Missouri, sleeping on state land is a crime. A new law in Florida bans people from sleeping on public property — and requires local governments without bed space for unhoused people to set up camps far away from public services.

Laura Gutowski, from Grants Pass, Oregon, lives in a tent near the home where she resided for 25 years. Soon after her husband unexpectedly passed away, she became unhoused. “It kind of all piled on at the same time,” she told Oregon Public Broadcasting. “Flipped my world upside down.”

Grants Pass, like most cities today, lacks enough shelter […]