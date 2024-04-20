Biden administration restricts oil and gas leasing in 13 million acres of Alaska’s petroleum reserve

Here is some good news from the Biden administration. I see it as another sign that the Democrats are serious about dealing with climate change, and are taking steps to end the carbon energy era. This will also preserve the ecology of Alaska and, thus, contribute to the wellbeing of the earth.

The area of Alaska that President Biden has saved. Credit: United States Geological Survey

JUNEAU, ALASKA — The Biden administration said Friday it will restrict new oil and gas leasing on 13 million acres (5.3 million hectares) of a federal petroleum reserve in Alaska to help protect wildlife such as caribou and polar bears as the Arctic continues to warm.

The decision — part of a yearslong fight over whether and how to develop the vast oil resources in the state — finalizes protections first proposed last year as the Democratic administration prepared to approve the contentious Willow oil project.

The approval of Willow drew fury from environmentalists, who said the large oil project violated President Joe Biden’s pledge to combat climate change. Friday’s decision also completes an earlier plan that called for closing nearly half the reserve to oil and gas leasing.

