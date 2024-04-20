Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, April 20th, 2024

Biden administration restricts oil and gas leasing in 13 million acres of Alaska’s petroleum reserve

Author:     Becky Bohrer and Matthew Daly
Source:     Associated Press
Publication Date:     April 19, 2024 | 12:57 PM PDT
 Link: Biden administration restricts oil and gas leasing in 13 million acres of Alaska’s petroleum reserve
Stephan:  

Here is some good news from the Biden administration. I see it as another sign that the Democrats are serious about dealing with climate change, and are taking steps to end the carbon energy era. This will also preserve the ecology of Alaska and, thus, contribute to the wellbeing of the earth.

The area of Alaska that President Biden has saved. Credit: United States Geological Survey

JUNEAU, ALASKA — The Biden administration said Friday it will restrict new oil and gas leasing on 13 million acres (5.3 million hectares) of a federal petroleum reserve in Alaska to help protect wildlife such as caribou and polar bears as the Arctic continues to warm.

The decision — part of a yearslong fight over whether and how to develop the vast oil resources in the state — finalizes protections first proposed last year as the Democratic administration prepared to approve the contentious Willow oil project.

The approval of Willow drew fury from environmentalists, who said the large oil project violated President Joe Biden’s pledge to combat climate change. Friday’s decision also completes an earlier plan that called for closing nearly half the reserve to oil and gas leasing.

A group of Republican lawmakers, led by Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, jumped out ahead of Friday’s announcement about the new […]

Read the Full Article

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *